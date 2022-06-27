Mills gave up five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one over 2.2 innings in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Mills made his first start of the year and was pummeled by three home runs which chased him from the game in the third inning. The 30-year-old low-leverage middle reliever had come into the game with an 8.59 ERA, so expectations were very low. The Cubs managed to claw back and win the game in extra innings, but their chances of winning won't be very good if they have to depend on Mills to start games. Despite a plethora of injuries to Cubs starters Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Drew Smyly (oblique) and Wade Miley (shoulder), Mills will likely return to his role as a bullpen innings-eater after his poor performance.