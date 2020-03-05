Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scratched from lineup

Rizzo was scratched from Thursday's spring game against the Rangers due to a blister, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Corban Joseph will enter the lineup at first base in place of Rizzo, who should be considered day-to-day after a blister opened up on his right middle finger. With three weeks to go until Opening Day, it doesn't sound like this issue will affect Rizzo's availability for the start of the season.