Boxberger (forearm) is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions during the upcoming week, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Boxberger started up his throwing program at the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona earlier this month and has been in the process of gradually stretching out his long-toss distance off flat ground over the past three weeks. He now looks like he's ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab by stepping back on the mound. After a week of throwing off the mound, Boxberger could then be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice before he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Boxberger has been on the shelf since May 15 with a strained right forearm.