Keller tossed a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Padres.

Daniel Palencia, the Cubs' regular-season saves leader, had already exited Tuesday's contest by the seventh inning, leaving Keller as the best available option to pitch the ninth. He froze Xander Bogaerts with a called third strike to collect his first career postseason save and put the finishing touches on a perfect 4.2-inning performance from Chicago's bullpen. Keller will likely continue to see regular high-leverage action for the duration of the Cubs' postseason run, though Palencia remains the favorite to pick up saves in the future.