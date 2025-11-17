Keller is drawing free-agent interest both as a starter and reliever, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Keller flourished with the Cubs in 2025 in a full-time relief role, collecting a 2.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 75:22 K:BB over 69.2 regular-season innings. He's a good bet to sign somewhere as a high-leverage reliever, but there are also clubs that think the 30-year-old could have success moving back to a starting pitcher role.