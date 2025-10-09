Keller issued a walk and struck out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up a save in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Wednesday.

Keller walked Caleb Durbin on four pitches to load the bases upon entering the game before striking out Jake Bauers to pick up the final out of the eighth inning. The 30-year-old reliever then retired the side in order during the ninth to pick up his second save of the postseason and give the Cubs their first win of the NLDS.