Morrow recorded the final out of Thursday's win over the Mets to pick up his 13th save of the season.

With the Cubs holding a 5-1 lead, Morrow was summoned to pitch midway through the ninth inning after Pedro Strop was unable to cleanly navigate through the frame. The closer made quick work of Amed Rosario, getting him to ground out on just two pitches. Morrow's ERA now sits at a brilliant 0.98 mark.