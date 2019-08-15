Morrow (elbow) threw live batting practice at the Cubs' spring training facilities in Arizona on Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs are hoping this is another positive step for the oft-injured right-hander, though they won't know until the hear how Morrow bounces back from the session. Assuming Morrow returns this season, he'll likely assume a setup role with Craig Kimbrel (knee) handling closing duties.