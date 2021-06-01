Davis was promoted to Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, Darin Pritchett of WSBTRadio.com reports.
Davis was sidelined for the beginning of the minor-league season with a head injury that arose from being hit by a pitch. He began the campaign with High-A South Bend following his recovery and excelled there, slashing .321/.406/.607 with a pair of homers, five RBI and two stolen bases across just 32 plate appearances. Widely considered one of the Cubs' top prospects, Davis will now make the important leap to Double-A.