Davis is battling back tightness and is expected to miss the remainder of the Arizona Fall League, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Davis dealt with back issues through the regular season and underwent surgery to help address the issue in early June. He returned in mid-August but hit just .168/.309/.297 the rest of the way. The Fall League was supposed to give him the chance to make up for lost development time, but the recurrence of his back problems cut that short after just five games.