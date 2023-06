Davis underwent core muscle surgery earlier this week and is out for at least six weeks, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old outfield prospect was placed on the injured list at Triple-A Iowa on June 9 after experiencing discomfort after a swing. Now, Davis will be sidelined until at least early August as he recovers from his procedure. Davis was slashing .197/.316/.299 with 20 RBI through 187 plate appearances prior to getting injured.