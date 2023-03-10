site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Brennen Davis: Sent down to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Friday.
Davis is finally over the back problems that plagued him last season, but he'll need to knock off some rust in the minors. The ceiling remains high for the 23-year-old.
