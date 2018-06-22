Duensing was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Friday's game, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Duensing will return to the Cubs' bullpen after being away from the team for the past few days. Across 31 appearances this year, he's logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.55 WHIP but has only managed to record a 15:14 K:BB over 22 innings. In a corresponding move, Justin Hancock was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.