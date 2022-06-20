Kilian is listed as the Cubs' starting pitcher for Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
Even though the rookie has been roughed up for eight earned runs while issuing seven walks in nine innings between his first two big-league starts, manager David Ross intimated after Kilian's most recent outing June 15 against the Padres that the right-hander would be part of the rotation moving forward. Whether Kilian sticks around as a starter once the likes of Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Wade Miley (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) return from the 15-day injured list is still undetermined, but the 25-year-old should get at least two more starts to prove he belongs in the big leagues.