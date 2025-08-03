Thielbar (2-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while retiring only two batters to take the loss in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to the Orioles.

After seven scoreless innings from starter Matthew Boyd, relievers Ryan Brasier and Thielbar coughed up the lead in the eighth. The key play was a three-run home run by Gunnar Henderson off of Thielbar, which saddled the veteran lefty with the loss. Thielbar still has a strong 2.36 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 42 innings this season, and he should remain a key piece of Chicago's bullpen despite the hiccup.