Cubs' Clay Holmes: Catches on with Cubs

The Cubs acquired Holmes (fibula) and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Mets on Monday in exchange for infielder Jefferson Rojas, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Holmes didn't end up making it back from the injured list before the trade deadline, but the veteran right-hander showed well enough during the third start of his rehab assignment Sunday at High-A Brooklyn to have plenty of suitors vying for his services. The right-hander will ultimately land with the Cubs, who already bolstered their rotation over the weekend with the acquisition of Kevin Gausman. After covering 5.1 innings and 73 pitches Sunday, Holmes would appear to be stretched out enough to handle a starting role right away with the Cubs, though it's unclear if he'll be in store for a long-term spot in the rotation. Edward Cabrera (hamstring) began a rehab assignment Friday and could eventually emerge as a starting candidate once he returns from the IL, and the Cubs have received quality results of late from back-end rotation members Colin Rea and David Peterson. Holmes may plenty of experience working as a high-leverage reliever, so he might be ticketed for the bullpen once the Cubs pare down their rotation late in the season.