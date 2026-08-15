Cubs' Clay Holmes: Sharp in win Friday

Holmes (5-5) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and a walk, and struck out three.

Holmes' second start with the Cubs was much better than his first, when he allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. The righty dazzled Friday and retired the first 16 batters he faced before Jose Fermin dumped a soft single into right field in the sixth inning to break up the potential perfect game. While Holmes has just 49 strikeouts in 63.1 innings this year, he's still has been effective with a 2.56 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, and he should get more run support than he got with the Mets now that he's backed by a strong Chicago lineup. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled outing, which is currently lined up for Wednesday against the cross-town rival White Sox.