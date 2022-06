Frazier was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Frazier missed more than a month due to appendicitis and appeared in nine games after rejoining the active roster in late May, and he went 5-for-16 with a double, five walks, an RBI and a run. Overall he's appeared in only 19 contests this season, and he's now lost his spot on Chicago's 40-man roster.