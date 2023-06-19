Bellinger will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Since returning from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Bellinger has now made each of his first four starts with the Cubs at first base. With the Cubs sending struggling rookie Matt Mervis to the minors and having seemingly committed to Mike Tauchman as a regular in center field, Bellinger looks like he'll have a strong chance at gaining eligibility at first base in the majority of leagues over the next few weeks.