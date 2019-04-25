Hamels gave up three runs on three hits with six walks while striking out seven through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

There were some positives as Hamels struck out seven with 14 swinging-strikes, but he also allowed six free passes in only 5.1 innings. The 35-year-old had only walked three hitters coming into this contest, so this looks more like the outlier than a cause for concern. The right-hander has a 3-0 record with a 2.59 ERA through five starts. Hamels will get his next start Tuesday in Seattle.