The Cubs recalled Bote from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Bote will rejoin the Cubs as a September call-up after a month-long stint at Triple-A, where he slashed .224/.291/.368 across 20 games. Though Bote is still under contract through 2024, the Cubs seemingly don't view him as a key piece of their rebuilding effort and likely won't ask him to play on an everyday basis as he rejoins the big club. Instead, the 29-year-old is expected to serve as a utility infielder over the final five weeks of the season.