Cubs' David Bote: Returns to Iowa
Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Bote will head back to the minors after playing in five games for the Cubs over the past 10 days, going 4-for-10 with one double and five RBI during his brief stay. He will receive everyday at-bats for Iowa moving forward, and remains a prime candidate to re-join Chicago later this summer. In a corresponding move, Randy Rosario was promoted to the big leagues.
More News
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...