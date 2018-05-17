Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Bote will head back to the minors after playing in five games for the Cubs over the past 10 days, going 4-for-10 with one double and five RBI during his brief stay. He will receive everyday at-bats for Iowa moving forward, and remains a prime candidate to re-join Chicago later this summer. In a corresponding move, Randy Rosario was promoted to the big leagues.