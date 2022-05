Smyly was removed from his start in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee due to right oblique soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This certainly wasn't the news the Cubs were looking for, as oblique injuries often result in trips to the injured list, especially for pitchers. The club will likely re-evaluate Smyly in the coming days to determine whether he'll require a trip to the IL.