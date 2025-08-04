Morgan (elbow) has built back up to throwing off a mound, though there's no definitive date set for his return from the 60-day injured list, per MLB.com.

Morgan is dealing with a right elbow impingement, which has kept him out since the middle of April. After beginning a rehab assignment in June, the veteran reliever suffered a setback, and he's been slowly building himself back up since then. While throwing off a mound is good news, Morgan doesn't appear particularly close to returning to the Cubs, and his chances of having a significant fantasy impact in 2025 are minimal.