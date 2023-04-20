Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Athletics.

Hosmer's eighth inning home run, his first with Chicago, was part of an offensive outburst that included six runs in the last two innings. The first baseman is off to a bit of a slow start with just a .649 OPS across 15 games, though he has contributed 10 RBI. Hosmer should continue to see regular playing time, and with the Cubs clicking on offense right now, he could be primed for better production moving forward.