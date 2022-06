Manager David Ross said Thursday that Schwindel (back) has been easing into baseball activities, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Schwindel was still dealing with tightness in his back early this week, but he was re-evaluated Tuesday and showed improvement. The Cubs are taking a cautious approach with his rehab process so far, and a better idea of his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he ramps up his activity level.