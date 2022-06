Schwindel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Schwindel sustained his injury while running to first base in the bottom of the second inning, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Alfonso Rivas was recalled by the Cubs on Saturday and should see playing time at first base in Schwindel's absence.