Cubs' Jacob Webb: Pockets eighth save

Webb recorded his eighth save of the season in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals, giving up one hit and striking out two in 1.1 scoreless innings.

After Ryan Zeferjahn let the Nats creep closer in the eighth inning, Webb was called in to put out the fire and got the final out of the frame before handling the ninth. Webb hasn't been tagged for a run since June 20, with his scoreless streak standing at 20.2 innings with a 0.87 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB, and he's converted all six of his save chances during that span. Daniel Palencia (elbow) isn't looking especially sharp during his rehab assignment, and Webb is making a strong case to hang onto the closer role for the Cubs even after Palencia comes off the IL.