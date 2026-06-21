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Cubs' Jacob Webb: Struggles in loss Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Webb (1-2) took the loss and a blown save Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on three hits while retiring only two batters in relief.

Webb was the second pitcher used in the eighth inning, as he came on after Caleb Thielbar walked a batter and allowed a single to start the frame. The former still had an opportunity to protect a 5-3 Chicago lead, but he allowed a pair of RBI singles, then served up a three-run home run to Kazuma Okamoto to ultimately take the loss. Webb recorded a save Wednesday, which was Chicago's first save opportunity since Daniel Palencia (elbow) landed on the injured list. It remains to be seen who the Cubs will turn to next after Webb's stumble Saturday.

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