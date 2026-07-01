Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Cleared for rehab start

Taillon (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon has missed a little more than three weeks as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain, and he's progressed enough to try things out in a game setting. The right-hander has a chance to rejoin the Cubs' rotation for one start before the All-Star break, assuming he comes out of Sunday's outing with no issues and gets his pitch count to a sufficient level.