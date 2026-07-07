Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Headed for another rehab start

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Taillon (hamstring) is expected to make another rehab start before returning from the 15-day injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though Taillon joined the team in Baltimore for the start of their six-game road trip, Counsell said that the right-hander won't be activated this week unless the Cubs lose one of their healthy starters to an injury and have to adjust the rotation on the fly. Assuming Taillon isn't needed, he'll report to an affiliate over the weekend to make the second start of his rehab assignment, then make his return from the IL following the All-Star break. Taillon made his first rehab start this past Sunday at High-A South Bend, tossing 3.1 innings and 45 pitches (32 strikes) while striking out two and allowing one run on four hits and zero walks.