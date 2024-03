The Cubs placed Taillon (back) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Taillon resumed facing hitters earlier this week, but after failing to pitch in the Cactus League while he recovered from a back strain, he'll need some time to build up before he's ready to make his 2024 debut. He's tentatively scheduled to face hitters again Friday before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment or pitching in simulated games at extended spring training in Arizona.