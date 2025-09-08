Taillon (groin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon has officially been cleared to rejoin the Cubs rotation after missing the past couple weeks of action with a strained left groin. The veteran right-hander allowed three runs on six hits --including a pair of home runs -- and a walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings in his lone rehab start with Triple-A Iowa this past Thursday. Taillon threw 68 pitches in that outing, so he'll have a somewhat limited workload Wednesday.