Taillon (11-7) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

The veteran righty continues his hot streak to close out the regular season. Taillon has given up two runs or fewer in seven straight starts since returning from a calf strain in late July despite a groin injury in late August that sidelined him for another couple weeks, going 4-2 with a 1.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 33 innings during that stretch. With Cade Horton (ribs) landing on the IL on Saturday, Taillon's importance to the Cubs' postseason rotation only grows.