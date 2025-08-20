Taillon (8-6) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Brewers, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start since July 29 after recovering from a calf strain, Taillon delivered his 11th quality start of the season on 92 pitches (56 strikes), with Milwaukee's only offense off him coming in the first inning thanks to two singles and a walk. The right-hander hadn't been able to complete five innings in any of his last three starts before landing on the IL, so the time off appears to have served him well. Taillon will take a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB over 101.1 innings on the season into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Angels.