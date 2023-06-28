Taillon (2-6) allowed five runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies. He walked one and struck out eight.

Taillon set a season high in strikeouts but otherwise was ineffective again. He's allowed four earned runs or more in three of his last four appearances and eight times overall this season. That's led to a 6.90 ERA, which is not what the Cubs were expecting when they inked the righty to a four-year, $68 million dollar deal in the offseason. Taillon should start again this weekend against the Guardians, though fantasy managers should look elsewhere for the time being.