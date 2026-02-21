Taillon allowed four runs on four hits and a walk across 1.2 innings of work in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He struck out one.

Making his spring training debut, Taillon allowed a pair of home runs and only recorded five outs while tossing 34 pitches. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about spring results for the veteran, as he should be able to round into form once the regular season begins and offer up fairly steady performance. However, health is worth monitoring with Taillon, as he made a few trips to the injured list in 2025 and only logged 129.2 regular-season innings, his fewest in a season since 2019.