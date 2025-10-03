Taillon threw four shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out four in Thursday's Wild-Card game against the Padres.

Taillon pitched well and needed only 60 pitches to complete his four innings of work. However, manager Craig Counsell still opted to turn to his bullpen early in the decisive Game 3 win to advance to the NLDS. Taillon will likely be a part of Chicago's rotation in the team's upcoming series against Milwaukee, and he's now allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven straight starts.