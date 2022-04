Heyward went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies.

The triple was the first of the season for Heyward, who is off to a strong start with a .333 average and .844 OPS through six games. The veteran outfielder batted just .214 in 2021 with a .627 OPS, both of which were career worsts. He might slow down from his current pace, but any kind of bounceback in 2022 would be welcome.