Cubs' Javier Assad: Pitches in relief Tuesday

Assad worked in relief during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Padres, striking out one over 2.2 innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

After a three-game run as a starter during which he went 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 16.2 innings, Assad was somewhat surprisingly deployed in relief Tuesday. In his second start back from the IL, Matthew Boyd was lifted after covering the first five innings, with Assad entering behind him and being tasked with protecting a five-run lead. Assad's move to the bullpen doesn't sound like it will be a permanent one, with manager Craig Counsell telling Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network on Wednesday that the right-hander will make one more start before the All-Star break. However, with Jameson Taillon (hamstring) nearing a return from the injured list, Assad could be the odd man out of the rotation when the Cubs open their second-half schedule.