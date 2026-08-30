Gausman (8-11) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Gausman didn't have his best stuff Saturday, serving up a pair of two-run home runs on the afternoon, but he received plenty of support on a day the Cubs exploded for 17 runs. The veteran right-hander has been shaky since coming over from Toronto, posting a 5.14 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB in 28 innings for his new club. He'll carry a season 4.52 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 156:43 K:BB over 155.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against Milwaukee.