Little allowed one run and retired two batters in relief during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Padres while also walking four.

After getting recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday with Eli Morgan (elbow) moving to the injured list, Little struggled to find the plate in his 2025 MLB debut. Command has been the lefty's weakness so far in the majors, as he posted a 5.4 BB/9 during a brief stint in 2023 and then followed that up with a 6.2 mark last year while logging more innings for the Cubs. Little has good stuff, but if he keeps walking batters at a high rate, he will remain a low-leverage reliever at best with limited fantasy upside.