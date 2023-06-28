Stroman (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
If the workout goes smoothly, Stroman should be locked in for his next scheduled turn in the Cubs' rotation this weekend versus the Guardians. He had a blister open up on his right index finger Sunday in London against the rival Cardinals.
