Stroman (5-4) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters over nine shutout innings.

The Rays entered Monday having scored the most runs in MLB, but that didn't phase Stroman as he tossed the second complete-game shutout of his nine-year big-league career (the other came during his rookie season with Toronto). The right-hander was a Wander Franco single away from a no-hitter, and he racked up 20 swinging strikes while tying his season high with eight punchouts. This was undoubtedly the high point of Stroman's campaign thus far, but he's been excellent throughout the season, tallying 10 quality starts and posting a 2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and .188 BAA while leading the National League with 73 innings pitched. His strikeout numbers aren't overpowering, but Stroman is among the early Cy Young contenders in the NL with one-third of the campaign in the rearview mirror.