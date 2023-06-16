Stroman (8-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Stroman extended his win streak and quality start streak to six Thursday, pushing him to a league-leading 13 quality starts. He's been on a tear in that span, sporting a 1.51 ERA and 31:14 K:BB across 41.2 innings, including a complete game shutout against the Rays. He'll look to continue his dominance in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be a rematch with Pittsburgh at PNC Park.