Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Blanks O's for fourth win

Boyd (4-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Orioles, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran southpaw delivered his second quality start of the season on an impressive 93 pitches (64 strikes), but Ryan Rolison coughed up the combined shutout in the seventh inning. Boyd has looked good since returning from the injured list in late June, and over three trips to the mound he's posted a 1.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 15.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come Sunday in Cincinnati in the Cubs' final game before the All-Star break.