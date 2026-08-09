Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Continues to provide length

Boyd (8-1) earned the win against the Royals on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out three.

The Cubs scored runs early and often Sunday, helping Boyd to mostly cruise through seven strong frames. The 35-year-old southpaw has been a model of consistency since the beginning of July, logging five quality starts in his past seven outings while tossing at least six innings each time during that period. Boyd will be looking to keep the good times rolling next in a favorable home matchup against the Cardinals, sporting a 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 66:23 K:BB over 79.2 innings.