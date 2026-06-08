Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Due back in rotation next weekend

Boyd (knee) has completed his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa and is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of the Cubs' three-game series in San Francisco next weekend, Matt Carlson of the Associated Press reports.

Boyd made his second and final start with Iowa on Saturday, yielding five earned runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and one walk while striking out five over five innings. Though Boyd's command was a bit off during the start, more important was the fact that he was able to build up to 83 pitches while steering clear of any setbacks with his left knee. The southpaw has been limited to just five starts with the Cubs this season while having missed three weeks in April due to a biceps strain and another four weeks due to the meniscectomy he required May 7, but his impending return from the shelf comes at an especially convenient time with Jameson Taillon set to go on the IL after straining his hamstring Sunday. Boyd should slide right into Taillon's spot in the rotation when it comes up again Friday or Saturday.