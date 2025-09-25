Boyd (14-8) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Coming off a rough outing in which he lasted just three frames versus Pittsburgh, the left-hander bounced back strong by retiring 13 of the first 15 batters he faced. His lone blemish came in the fifth, when Francisco Alvarez connected for a two-run homer. Boyd had entered the contest struggling with a 6.54 ERA across his previous six starts, but he closed the regular season on a high note. In his first year with the Cubs, the 34-year-old was a steady rotation piece, finishing with a 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 154:42 K:BB through 179.2 innings.