Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Grabs fifth win

Boyd (5-1) earned the win Sunday against the Reds, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk across 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

All four of the runs charged to Boyd came in the third inning, capped by an Eugenio Suarez two-run homer with two outs. However, the Cubs would rally for four runs of their own in the seventh, giving Boyd his third straight win. Since returning from the IL in late June, the left-hander has pitched to a 2.08 ERA in four starts (22 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 4.50 with a 1.28 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB across nine outings (46 innings).